Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 4,932.50

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,932.50 ($64.44).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,950 ($64.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,460 ($84.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.35. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,496 ($84.87). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,125.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,393.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

