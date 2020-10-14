Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $49.05

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $279,058,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 366,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

