Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $49.05

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.05.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 366,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
