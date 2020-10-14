Analysts Set City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $321.14 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 302.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.