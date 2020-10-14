Analysts Set Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,352.27

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,352.27 ($43.80).

BWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,390 ($44.29) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,444 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,681 ($35.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,490.18.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.