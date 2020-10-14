Analysts Set ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $221.40

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,637 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,304,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 228,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average is $242.70. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.