Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

