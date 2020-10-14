Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

