AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $118.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $108.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

