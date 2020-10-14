AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,434,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,180 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

