American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after buying an additional 677,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

