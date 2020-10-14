American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to “Hold” at Loop Capital

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.