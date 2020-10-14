Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.22

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.22 and last traded at $250.22, with a volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock worth $2,850,085 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

