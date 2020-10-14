Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,206.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,780.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

