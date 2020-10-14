Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 109.5% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.88 billion, a PE ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,206.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,780.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

