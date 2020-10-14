Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,780.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,724.88 billion, a PE ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

