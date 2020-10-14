Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 109.5% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,206.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,780.38. The company has a market cap of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

