Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,522.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,426.62. The company has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

