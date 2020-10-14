Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,426.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

