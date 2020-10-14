Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock traded up $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,571.52. 49,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,424.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.