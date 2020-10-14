Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,522.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,426.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.