Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,430.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

