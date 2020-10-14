Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

