Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $13.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,583.00. 51,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The company has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,528.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,427.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

