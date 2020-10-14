Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.