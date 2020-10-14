Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,528.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,430.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

