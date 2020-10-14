Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.72. Alithya Group shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Acumen Capital lowered Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period.

About Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

