Akroma (AKA) Trading 33.9% Higher This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $10,907.97 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.03333336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 208.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

