Akebia Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the average daily volume of 1,820 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

