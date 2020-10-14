Affiance Financial LLC Buys 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

