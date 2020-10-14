Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Shares Gap Down to $21.75

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $19.72. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2,950 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $152.29 million for the quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

