Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

ATVI stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 488.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 84.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 81,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,365,000 after purchasing an additional 413,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

