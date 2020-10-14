ACM Research Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average daily volume of 851 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,719,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.