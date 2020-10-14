Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.00

Shares of Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Access Intelligence alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18.

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX (3.91) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.