ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 28 price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 21.85.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.