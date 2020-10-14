AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.60

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $203,675.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AAON by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AAON by 494.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AAON by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

