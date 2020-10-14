806 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

