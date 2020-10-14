800 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.77. 52,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,082. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

