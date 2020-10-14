7,455 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Southern by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

