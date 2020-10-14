5,907 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

NYSE:COF opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -214.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

