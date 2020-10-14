55,250 Shares in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

