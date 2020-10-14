5,034 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after buying an additional 3,085,523 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 2,287,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,000 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

