4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Upgraded at Compass Point

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Get 4Licensing alerts:

Shares of 4Licensing stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. 4Licensing has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $62.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for 4Licensing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Licensing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.