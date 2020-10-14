4,620 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

