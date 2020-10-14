43,690 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.