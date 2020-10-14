3,704 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

