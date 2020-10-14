36,000 Shares in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

