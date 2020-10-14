3,564 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 386,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

