27,050 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

