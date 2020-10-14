26,456 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $204,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,298,286. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

