2,299 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

